Women comprise over 61% of The Jewish Agency emissaries abroad (shlichot), according to data provided by the organization.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Jewish Agency Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog and Executive Director Amira Ahronoviz released the data showing that these shlichot are on the frontlines of Jewish communities’ battles against anti-Semitism, BDS and other methods aimed at delegitimizing Israel.

Women are also positioned as senior representatives of The Jewish Agency in its central offices in the United States, Russia, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said in a statement: “Gender equality must be part of every organization’s mission. I am proud of The Jewish Agency’s shlichot who work every day to enhance Israel’s reputation, and of all the women in our organization who put our goals into action every day, in Israel and around the world.”

Of the Jewish Agency employees worldwide, 69% are women involved in developing the organization’s strategic activities in Israel and around the globe.

CEO Amir Ahronoviz, who is the first woman to hold the position since The Jewish Agency was founded 90 years ago, said, “The strategic connection between Israel and world Jewry is based in large part on the power of women.”

Women in the Jewish Agency serve a myriad of integral functions. For example, they direct covert, complex Aliyah operations to Israel; manage projects to strengthen relationships with the Jewish Diaspora; direct international volunteer centers; help immigrants integrate into Israeli society and the Israeli labor force; provide guidance to lone soldiers; direct pre-army academies; oversee the Fund for Victims of Terror and manage projects that support residents of the Gaza perimeter; and more.