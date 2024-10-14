Photo Credit: Asher

The Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) recorded 324 antisemitic incidents last week, nearly double the highest number of incidents the ARC has ever recorded in a single week of monitoring going back five years.

The previous weekly high for 2024 was 168 incidents recorded in June.

Last week there were 132 antisemitic incidents on college campuses, making up 40.7 percent of the total number of incidents recorded for the week.

The numbers were especially stark in the United States, where 112 out of 168 antisemitic incidents recorded occurred on college campuses.

This is the highest they’ve been since the emergence of anti-Israel encampments in April of this year, highlighting the central role hate groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) play in fostering antisemitic atmospheres at American higher education institutions.

“The world cannot continue as if nothing has changed,” CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa said.

“This week, the Combat Antisemitism Movement recorded the highest number of antisemitic incidents since our founding over five years ago. We believe it’s also the week with the highest number of attacks on Jews since the end of the Holocaust.

“We say to people around the world that you have two choices: stand by and watch, knowing that hatred will eventually turn against you. Or rise up and take a stand.

“If you’re ready to take action, join us. This call is for people of all faiths — let’s stand together against hatred.”

