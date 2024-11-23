Photo Credit: courtesy
Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Tzvi Kogan

A Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Abu Dhabi, Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, has been missing since Thursday afternoon, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office reported in a Hebrew-language statement.

Kogan, one of several Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a dual Israeli-Moldavan citizen who has been working as an aide to UAE Chief Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman. His family said they have heard nothing from Kogan since Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister’s Office is updating on behalf of the Mossad Intelligence and Special Operations Agency and the National Security Bureau.”

“Since his disappearance, and against the backdrop of information that this was a terrorist incident, an extensive investigation has been opened in the country,” the statement said.

“Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working continuously out of concern for the well-being and safety of Tzvi Kogan.”

The Mossad and Israel’s National Security Council have been working with UAE authorities on the investigation.

“It should be noted that the National Security Bureau has for some time issued a Level 3 travel warning (moderate threat) for the United Arab Emirates, and recommended avoiding non-essential travel to the destination, as well as taking increased precautions for those staying there,” the statement added.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

