The live feed starts at 1PM NYT.

America’s Largest Annual Jewish Gathering, the Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries Begins (Virtually) – Conference to Address Pandemic Challenges

This year’s International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim) is expected to be the largest ever in terms of attendance, as well as one of the most ambitious in scope and reach, as more than 5,000 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries—and thousands more lay leaders, family members and admirers—will join the conference, which has moved to a virtual format this year due to the pandemic. The conference will begin Thursday, Nov. 12, and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 15, with the Grand Event. This year’s iteration will feature addresses from attorney Nathan Lewin and Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson.