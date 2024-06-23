Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

A program described as “Huge” that is intended to increase the employment rates of ultra-Orthodox Israeli men, with a budget of 70 million shekels ($18.6 million), was approved. The program, emphasizes “encouraging and incentivizing the acquisition of quality education and training as well as integration into high-paying employment,” said the Labor Ministry.

The program is expected to lead to the acquisition of basic education through study subsidies and the development of digitally accessible content. In addition, the program will be implemented to increase integration in secondary education relevant to the labor market and the security system through training, support and accompaniment programs.

Also, the program will support the expansion of support during studies through an income-contingent loan mechanism, where the loans will be allocated with a preference for training with a proven high return on education.

