Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

Close to 20% of the midwives at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, a Haredi-run hospital located on the eastern corner of the city of Bnei Brak, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to 103FM radio. A list of some 200 maternity patients who had been in contact with these midwives was sent to the Health Ministry.

Altogether, 12 infected Mayanei Hayeshua staff members, including 8 midwives, a doctor and auxiliary workers, tested positive, the biggest staff members’ infection to date in an Israeli hospital.

A 2018 story in The Chicago Jewish Home celebrated the new pediatric ward at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, noted that it was founded in 1990 by Dr. Rabbi Moshe Rothschild with the goal of providing advanced medical services in the spirit of Jewish law. “Every detail of the hospital is run according to halacha.”

Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center responded to the report, stating: “Since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the staff of the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center has been working with protection. Up until last week, we had zero infections. None of the delivery room staff has been infected and, of course, not even one maternity patient. From the beginning of the epidemic, a special and separate ward was established for mothers who are carriers or sick with the coronavirus. The wing includes three delivery rooms, an operating room and inpatient and recovery rooms.”

The hospital also said that “last week, a number of women giving birth were coronavirus patients, infecting 4 midwives and a female physician. Sources of infection outside the hospital caused, in the same week, the infection of four other midwives, two auxiliary employees and a service worker.

“The hospital, in collaboration with the Health Ministry, conducted a comprehensive epidemiological investigation. The infected employees, and those who came in contact with them, were placed in isolation. All the maternity ward employees tested negative. An in-depth survey of the protective equipment was conducted and the guidelines for full protection were enhanced.

“Out of more than 100 staff members in the delivery rooms, only employees who have not been in any contact with those who are infected currently work in the delivery rooms. Which is why the safety of maternity patients and staff is being maintained in the best possible way, with God’s help.”