Photo Credit: Dovid Shai / Wikimedia

The Grand Rabbi of Sanz (Klausenburg) has been hospitalized late Monday afternoon in Netanya at Laniado Medical Center after suffering a mild heart attack, according to a report published by Kikar Shabbat.

Rabbi Zvi Elimelech Halberstam, 67, is a member of the Council of Torah Sages of Agudath Yisrael.

The Rebbe remained fully conscious throughout and immediately was admitted for a series of tests, followed by treatment in the cardiology department of the hospital.

The public is asked to pray for the complete recovery of Rabbi Zvi Elimelech ben Chaya Nechama.

According to the report, the Rebbe is expected to undergo a cardiac catheterization at 8 pm Monday. All Chassidic centers in Israel and around the world will convene minyanim to recite tehillim (psalms) and other Torah teachings in the Rebbe’s merit.