Photo Credit: Vayehi Boker via Wikimedia

The Shomrei Emunim Rebbe, 73, grandson of Rabbi Arele (Aharon) Roth who was named after his exalted grandfather, on Thursday passed away after contracting the coronavirus, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A resident of Bnei Brak, the Shomrei Emunim Rebbe died in Laniado Hospital (Sanz Medical Center) in Netanya.

The Rebbe was rushed to the hospital on the eve of Tisha B’Av, July 29, where the doctors decided to put him in induced coma with artificial ventilation due to his difficulty to breathe as a result of the coronavirus. Prayers were offered for his healing in all the Shomrei Emunim communities. Three days ago, his health deteriorated and his systems began to shut down.

The Shomrei Emunim is a devout, insular chassidic group which was founded in Satu Mare, Hungary, by Rabbi Arele (Aharon) Roth, a Talmudic scholar who died in 1947. The Shomrei Emunim chassidim are characterized by fervent and visibly emotional prayer, and by a rigid lifestyle. Reb Arele was known to pray especially fervently, and according to one account, he changed his clothes twice during the Sabbath morning service, and his service lasted five hours and even longer.

The Shomrei Emunim Rebbe of Bnei Brak was born in 1948, one year after the passing of his grandfather, and was named after him. He left 12 children.