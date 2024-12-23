Photo Credit: IDF

Troops of the IDF’s 769th Brigade have uncovered more than 100 explosives during its operations in southern Lebanon.

As part of a battalion-level operation, soldiers of the Golani Brigade have also identified additional terrorist sites in southern Lebanon.

During its searches, the troops located a weapons storage facility containing more than 100 explosives and approximately 20 rocket launchers of various types.

In additional operations, the soldiers located mortar shells and additional tactical military equipment.

All the weapons were confiscated and dismantled.

The brigade is continuing its defensive activities “in accordance with the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said.

