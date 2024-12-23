Photo Credit: IDF
Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

Troops of the IDF’s 769th Brigade have uncovered more than 100 explosives during its operations in southern Lebanon.

As part of a battalion-level operation, soldiers of the Golani Brigade have also identified additional terrorist sites in southern Lebanon.

During its searches, the troops located a weapons storage facility containing more than 100 explosives and approximately 20 rocket launchers of various types.

In additional operations, the soldiers located mortar shells and additional tactical military equipment.

All the weapons were confiscated and dismantled.

The brigade is continuing its defensive activities “in accordance with the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

