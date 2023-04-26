Photo Credit: Pixabay

Former Nazi concentration camp guard Josef Schuetz died Saturday at the age of 102.

Schuetz was convicted last year of being an accessory to the murders of at least 3,500 innocent people while working as a prison guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, Germany between 1942 and 1945.

Advertisement





He was sentenced at the time to five pears in prison, but remained free while awaiting an appeal in the case.

More than 200,000 prisoners were held at Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945. Most of those detained at the camps were Jews.

The allegations included accusations that he aided and abetted the “execution by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942, and the murder of prisoners “using the poisonous gas Zykon B.”

Following World War II Schuetz was transferred to a prison camp in Russia. He eventually returned to Germany, and worked as a farmer and a locksmith.

The oldest person ever to be convicted of crimes committed during the Holocaust, the former Nazi expressed no regret at all and pleaded innocent during the trial, claiming he did “absolutely nothing.”