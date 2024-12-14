Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized in Luxembourg after falling and breaking her hip, her spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

Pelosi, 84, tripped and fell on Friday as she was descending marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace, sources told The New York Times.

The Congressional delegation was visiting a World War II battlefield to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg.

We welcome @nasa Bill Nelson and Members of Congress to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg and Belgium. The sacrifices of brave #WWII soldiers echo from the past, reminding us that each generation must continue the fight for freedom and… pic.twitter.com/ae50RVceWL — U.S. Embassy Luxembourg (@USEmbLuxembourg) December 13, 2024

A person familiar with the incident said she tripped and fell after a group photo with other lawmakers and officials, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” Krager said. “She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the [co-delegation’s] engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

The former speaker’s spokesperson expressed Pelosi’s “thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to the people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe.”

Pelosi, a California Democrat, is serving her 19th term in office.

