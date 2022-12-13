Photo Credit: Courtesy

More than 100 people gathered in Dubai on Monday evening as the United Arab Emirates’ Jewish community opened the first-ever kosher supermarket in the Gulf.

The supermarket, named “Rimon,” will meet growing demand for kosher products due to the significant increase in the number of Jews traveling and relocating to the UAE in the wake of the 2020 Abraham Accords.

The agreements, brokered by the Trump administration, normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the UAE.

“Our wonderful community, which keeps growing and prospering here in the UAE, most gratefully continues to benefit from the extraordinary embrace we have received from the Emirates government and local authorities, for over a decade now,” said UAE-based Rabbi Levi Duchman.

“In order to enable residents and visitors full Jewish life here, we have established Jewish institutions and communities, openly celebrate Shabbat, holidays and simchas [religious celebrations]—and enjoy quality kosher food, any day and everywhere, across the Emirates,” he continued.

“The unique Jewish supermarket, spanning over 130 square meters in the center of Dubai, offers quality kosher produce imported especially from Israel, Europe and the United States, including quality meat and chicken products under the highest Jewish quality standard with Kosher Mehudar certification.”

The store will also feature a Jewish food market every weekend, for those looking for hot kosher meals for Shabbat.

Rimon is located just minutes away by car from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.