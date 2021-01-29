Photo Credit: Courtesy

Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, senior rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE) in the United Arab Emirates, and Alex Peterfreund, co-founder and cantor of the JCE, affixed a mezuzah on the new representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

They were joined by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of the DMCC.

Advertisement



“The mezuzah is a constant reminder of God’s presence and installing it epitomizes just that,” said Abadie. “It is with God’s help that these new Jewish and Israeli businesses moving into the UAE will flourish.”

“We look forward to placing many more mezuzot for Jewish-owned businesses throughout the Emirates in the days and months to come,” he added.

“The placement of a mezuzah on the doorframe of the representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange in Dubai is an homage to our founding father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose fundamental belief in inclusiveness has been a driver of our country’s strength and significance on the global stage, ultimately leading to the signing of the Abraham Accords,” said Bin Sulayem.

Peterfreund noted that “when I opened my own office for Espeka in the DMCC seven years ago, I would not have dreamed that in 2021, I would have the honor to assist in putting a mezuzah on the doorframe of the representative office of the Israeli Diamond Exchange in the same building. It is truly remarkable.”