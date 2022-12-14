Photo Credit: Avi Dishi / Flash 90

Rabbi Haim Druckman, one of the spiritual leaders of the Religious Zionist movement in Israel, was hospitalized Wednesday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The 90-year-old rabbi, who was diagnosed last Friday with COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Advertisement







Rabbi Druckman, who had also contracted and recovered from the coronavirus 10 months ago, was receiving care at home from a team of doctors. He was reported to be in “serious but stable” condition until Wednesday.

The rabbi, a former Knesset member, currently serves as Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr Etzion Yeshiva, and head of the Center for Bnei Akiva Yeshivot.

The rabbi’s family has asked the public to continue to pray for the complete and speedy recovery of Rabbi Haim Meir ben Milkah.