Photo Credit: 5 Towns Central / YouTube screenshot

Students at Yeshiva University of Los Angeles High School gifted their non-Jewish math teacher with a $30,000 Mazda CX-3.

The teacher, Julio Castro, has been waking up at 4:30 am and traveling four hours by public transportation every day to get to his job at the school, returning home only at 9:30 pm — when his small children are already asleep.

So his students decided to surprise him, and invited the rest of his family to join them in the event, leading Castro to the school yard (where the car was parked) after first viewing a tribute video to the teacher in the assembly hall.

The students also paid for the first year’s insurance, and filled the tank with gasoline. Completely stunned, Castro wiped tears from his eyes and thanked the students, who he said are “like my children.”