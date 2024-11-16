Photo Credit: Shai Halevi, The Leon Levy Dead Sea Scrolls Digital Library.

For the first time in over a decade, the Dead Sea Scrolls will be on loan from Israel and on display for guests to enjoy at the Ronald Reagan Library in Los Angeles from Nov. 22, 2024 – Sept. 2, 2025.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles.

Advertisement





The exhibit will honor the 75th anniversary of the finding of the Dead Sea Scrolls, considered to be one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.

The ancient Jewish manuscripts, believed to date back to around 250 BCE to 68 CE, were discovered between 1947 and 1956 in caves near the Dead Sea.

Many of the scrolls in this rotating exhibit have never been seen outside Israel.

Including among the first fragments to be displayed is one sheet of the Great Psalms Scroll from Cave 11, dating back to the 1st century CE and written in square Hebrew script, which is still in use to this day.

In addition to eight authentic Dead Sea Scrolls, guests will be able to view other ancient artifacts including:

The Magdala Stone, which dates to the Second Temple Period and features intricate carvings of the Temple.

The Sea of Galilee Boat, often referred to as the “Jesus Boat,” a 1st-century CE fishing boat discovered in 1986 along the northwest shore of the Sea of Galilee.

The Psalm Scroll, the most substantial and well-preserved manuscript of Psalms of the thirty-six discovered in the Qumran caves and contains several Psalms not found in the Hebrew Bible.

Ossuaries, small stones that were used for secondary burial and represent burial practices unique to the Second Temple Jewish population, bearing decorative reliefs and inscriptions.

Objects from Masada, including include Aramaic, Hebrew and Latin ostraca, which are small potsherds bearing writing, and botanical remains such as pomegranate peels, walnut shells and olive pits and imported textiles; plus

Tyrian shekels that were minted in Tyre and were the only coin accepted as the annual Temple tax.

The exhibit, almost two years in the making, is curated by Dr. Risa Levitt, Dr. Orit Shamir, Dr. Joe Uziel, and Navit Popovich-Geller and created by the Israel Antiquities Authority from the collections of the National Treasures.

“The Israel Antiquities Authority is proud to be part of such an important exhibition” says Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. The exhibit is produced by West Wall Exhibitions and RRPFI.

“We are honored that the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit’s first stop is at the Reagan Library,” says James Sanna, President and CEO of West Wall Exhibitions. “The Library is known for hosting historically significant exhibitions and this one, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the ancient world, continues that tradition. We know guests will be inspired by the scrolls and the other notable artifacts on display.”

The exhibition was made possible by The Lowell Milken Family Foundation.

For more information, click here.

Share this article on WhatsApp: