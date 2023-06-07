Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

Anti-government anarchists continue to cross all bounds of basic human decency. On Wednesday they vandalized a monument in memory of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s father, the famous historian Benzion Netanyahu, and then proudly publicized their act.

יוצאי המ״מ (המבצעים המיוחדים) יושבים על המשבצת של קבוצת המחאה המיליטנטית ויצירתית ביותר: הם ערכו לפנות בוקר טקס לשינוי שמו של המחלף ע״ש בנציון נתניהו בכביש 50 בצפון ירושלים – ל״מחלף אבי הדיקטטור״.

"תתעורר עכשיו וגנוז את ההפיכה המשטרית, והפסק מיידית את ההתקפות על בג״צ ושומרי הסף,… pic.twitter.com/dNpKVfpx9Y — Ben Caspit בן כספית (@BenCaspit) June 7, 2023

Advertisement





PM Netanyahu released the following statement [translated]:

“Despicable people today desecrated the monument in memory of my father, the late historian Prof. Benzion Netanyahu. We filed a police complaint. It’s time for them to stop trampling every norm of common sense and decency.”

The marker is located on Road 50 in northern Jerusalem, at the junction named after Benzion Netanyahu.