Anti-government anarchists continue to cross all bounds of basic human decency. On Wednesday they vandalized a monument in memory of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s father, the famous historian Benzion Netanyahu, and then proudly publicized their act.

PM Netanyahu released the following statement [translated]:
“Despicable people today desecrated the monument in memory of my father, the late historian Prof. Benzion Netanyahu. We filed a police complaint. It’s time for them to stop trampling every norm of common sense and decency.”

The marker is located on Road 50 in northern Jerusalem, at the junction named after Benzion Netanyahu.

