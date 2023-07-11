Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Besides blocking the roads for millions of citizens of Israel, in their righteous anger and frustration, the anarchists have really started to lose it.

Early this morning, the anarchists placed a baby on the road to block traffic. They later tried to claim it was photoshopped and that no one actually put a baby on the road to block the cars, but the photographer confirmed to reporter Amit Segal that the photograph is real.

הילדים של 2023 pic.twitter.com/FTAFNk3jOD — Ami Dror ?? עמי דרור (@AmiDror) July 11, 2023

Advertisement





השימוש בפעוט בהפגנה הבוקר. צילום עמוס לוי pic.twitter.com/Bu6a5EenUu — ????333 JOEL 333 (@joel88783887) July 11, 2023

Another protester attacked a police horse at one of the protests. The horse fell and was left with a bloody head.

אנרכיסטים אלימים גם כלפי בעלי חיים pic.twitter.com/upTwKEShBM — ????? זושא (@zushaAstro) July 11, 2023

אנרכיסטים א ל י מ י ם pic.twitter.com/Wq4OTqwsaX — ????? זושא (@zushaAstro) July 11, 2023

To be fair, mounted police have also been filmed knocking over protesters.

A newspaper photographer for a leftwing outlet was filmed punching a policeman in the eye. The policeman was taken for medical treatment.

ראש חטיבת הדוברות במשטרה: “יש לנו שוטר שקיבל אגרוף בעיניו נזקק לטיפול רפואי…” pic.twitter.com/oRBzxTtMtR — גאיוס (@il7217) July 11, 2023

Emergency medical organizations has made a request to the anarchists to let their ambulances through. This morning an ICU ambulance wasn’t able to get through when rushing to reach a child with anaphylaxis. United Hatzalah is boosting their ambucycles today to get around the road blocks.

MDA says ambulances can’t get through and have had serious delays, including trying to reach six serious calls.

ספין אה?

אמבולנס טיפול נמרץ ,מרוב “שמפנים לו את הדרך” הצוות יוצא החוצה https://t.co/CQsUoYd0we pic.twitter.com/f9mwWPmN3g — די לצביעות (@Onetruth011) July 11, 2023

Anarchists physically attacked a news crew from Channel 14, and then broke and stole their camera equipment. The anarchists regularly target Channel 14 because it is not a leftwing news outlet like the others.

שערורייה בתל אביב: המוחים גנבו ציוד לצוות חדשות 14, דחפו את כתבנו עתי שלו וגידפו אותו | תיעוד התקרית הקשה@atayshalev6 @NavehDromi #משדר_מיוחד pic.twitter.com/0iLt2nha83 — עכשיו 14 (@Now14Israel) July 11, 2023

הודעת ערוץ 14: ״לפני מספר דקות מספר מפגינים חיבלו במצלמה של צלם ערוץ עכשיו 14 שנמצא יחד עם הכתב עתי שלו, גנבו חלק מהציוד ונמלטו מהמקום. תוגש תלונה במשטרה״. — Ran Boker רן בוקר (@ranboker) July 11, 2023

58 anarchists have been arrested as of 2PM. Seven have been released.

One thing for sure, the anarchists have finally gotten the pictures of violence they’ve been after since their representative parties lost the elections.