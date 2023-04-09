Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The leadership of Mossad encouraged agency staff to participate in the anti-Netanyahu government protests, according to top-secret documents revealed in a major Pentagon leak, the New York Times reported Saturday (Documents allege that Israel’s spy agency encouraged anti-government protests).

The Pentagon is investigating social-media posts claiming to reveal highly classified American government documents, mostly originated by the CIA, on key international issues, possibly the most dangerous intelligence breach since Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. The more than 100 images marked “Top Secret” were posted on the message board of the Minecraft computer game on or about March 1. So far, more than 60 of those files have been downloaded by various individuals.

Advertisement





The documents are photographs of printouts, and pertain to several sensitive national security matters, such as the campaign against ISIS; how US allies in the Middle East and Europe feel about cooperation with Russia; the situation in Ukraine; a UK military plan to counter China in the Pacific, and a CIA assessment that Viktor Orban’s Hungary, a member of NATO, today views the US as an enemy.

One of the leaked documents, dated March 1 and titled, “CIA Intel Update,” suggests that the leadership of Mossad encouraged the leftist protests against Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reforms: Mossad leaders “advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest against the new Israeli Government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli Government.”

The only remaining question is: what’s the big secret? Israeli media publicized Mossad’s support for the anti-government protests months ago. On February 24, Israel Hayom reported: Head of the Mossad announced: members of the organization will be able to participate in the protest against the judicial reform.”

According to Israel Hayom, many Mossad staff members wanted to take part in the widespread protests against the judicial reform, and the head of the organization, David Barnea, consulted with the Mossad legal counsel, who issued a directive allowing employees who are not heads of departments to go out and demonstrate. The participants were instructed not to reveal their association with the clandestine agency during the protests, not give interviews, and not take any steps that would indicate party affiliation.

Regarding heads of departments and other seniors, the legal counsel ordered them not to participate in the protests because of “visibility issues.”

Now, here’s something we haven’t seen before: the NYT confirms those angry tweets by Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister’s combative son: “The information included in the leaked documents … has some overlap with unsubstantiated accusations promoted by Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son. The younger Mr. Netanyahu has claimed that hostile elements inside Israel’s intelligence community and the US State Department were behind the protest.”

What do you know…

On March 28, the Jewish Press cited the Russian news agency TASS suggested the United States strongly influences the situation inside Israel and its role in masterminding mass protests in the country cannot be ruled out (TASS: US Behind the Mass Anti-Government Protests in Israel).

The news agency cited Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Moscow-based think tank Valdai Discussion Club, who cautioned that “it would be an oversimplification to say the protests in Israel are a result of direct US impact,” but noted that at the same time, “it is obvious that the United States’ influence on the current situation inside Israel is strong. Certain parts of the US elite are biased toward the current leader of Israel. This is also a hard fact. As one of the factors for the current situation in the country US influence is not ruled out.”

Back to the NYT’s revelations, they describe a resounding victory for the Mossad staff and other high-ranking military officials in their coup d’état against Netanyahu’s legally elected government: “Ultimately, the protesters stalled the proposal’s progress and the government said it would shelve the legislation until at least the summer.”

As the prophet Isaiah put it: “Those who ravage and ruin you will come from your midst.” (Isaiah 49:17).