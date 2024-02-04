Photo Credit: מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים

A group calling itself “Staring into the Eyes of the Occupation” (Mistaklim La’Kibush Ba’Einayim) on Saturday provided a stunning example of the blood libel that’s being conjured in collaboration between Arab terrorists, Israeli anti-Zionist NGOs, and the Biden administration, depicting “Settler violence.”

On Saturday, Jewish farmers, alongside the Israel Police and the IDF found and retrieved a herd of sheep that had been stolen by Bedouins. Throughout the event, the thieving Bedouins threw stones at the rightful owners of the herd, and anarchists took pictures.

תעשיית השקר על “אלימות המתנחלים” בציוץ אחד:

במציאות: יהודים מוצאים עם הצבא והמשטרה צאן שבדואים גנבו להם ומחזירים אותו, תוך שבדואים מיידים עליהם אבנים ואנרכיסטים מצלמים.

ציוץ ארגון השמאל שמתייג את ביידן והבית הלבן: “מתנחלים חמושים פולשים לדירים במטרה לבזוז צאן בחסות כוחות הביטחון” https://t.co/udKypwOe1W pic.twitter.com/7TBIhtkuQl — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) February 3, 2024

A tweet by the left-wing organization intended for Biden and the White House: “Armed settlers invade barns to loot sheep under the auspices of the security forces.”

Ras al-Ayn, south of the Jordan Valley, event continuation:

A policeman arrested a Palestinian shepherd with a false pretext, the settlers threw stones, the security forces shot in the air, the phone that recorded the incident was hijacked by the settlers, the settlers and the… pic.twitter.com/p3jV2uf2gQ — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) February 3, 2024