Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Dozens of anarchist protesters burst into the hall where the Sderot Economic Committee meeting was held Tuesday morning, lay down on the floor, and chanted during the speech of Economy Minister Nir Barkat. Police removed the demonstrators in a little over five minutes, after it became clear they were there to destroy, not debate.

עוד מהמחאה הבוקר מול ברקת בוועידת שדרות לכלכלה pic.twitter.com/I5NmQM7kZM — Or-ly Barlev ~ אור-לי ברלב (@orlybarlev) June 13, 2023

Advertisement





The anarchists’ breaking and entering followed their loud demonstration in the square outside the conference hall, which started early Tuesday morning. They crashed the meeting and interrupted Barkat’s speech, seconds after he started.

Many local residents shouted at them to “go back to Tel Aviv.”

The Sderot Economic Conference is the first of its kind, produced by the Sderot municipality in cooperation with the Jerusalem Chamber of Commerce and Ma’of. Tits goals are to position Sderot and the surrounding area as a significant regional economic center that has been developing for the past decade and is a national force; as well as to establish access to government projects for local industrialists, business owners, and entrepreneurs. The conference is attended by hundreds of industrialists, business owners, high-tech companies, and entrepreneurs who take part in various panels.

⁸ועידת שדרות לכלכלה: איזה מפגינים תותחים ✊???✊? pic.twitter.com/JEQvOR4N63 — Or-ly Barlev ~ אור-לי ברלב (@orlybarlev) June 13, 2023

Sderot residents shared with the anarchists their admiration that they are able to drop whatever they do for a living to travel down south to ruin other people’s plans.

Barkat chose not to respond to the provocations, but Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi took the podium and reprimanded the invaders.

“I would have been happy to see you here during the rockets and Qassam period and not only now,” Davidi said and asked the noisy Tel Avivians to protest outside the hall. “We continued to serve in the army even during the expulsion of Gush Katif, so don’t teach us about Zionism. We love the State of Israel. Everyone – left and the right, religious and secular.”

When the anarchists continued to scream “Busha” (shame), because it’s what they do, Mayor Davidi told them that the biggest shame is to take advantage of the conference for their political ends, a conference that is supposed to strengthen the city of Sderot.

“I have been the mayor of Sderot for ten years, while different governments were in office, and even when we had complaints against the government, we respectfully stated them,” Davidi said and reminded the protesters that hi-tech entrepreneur Ofir Liebstein, head of the Shaar HaNegev regional council, and local leaders from different political camps, were also sitting in the hall.

“This area is a consensus area,” the mayor said. “I ask you not to harm the city of Sderot and this area. Stop being so violent and stop harming the conference. Please get out.”