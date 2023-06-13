Photo Credit: Google Maps
Map of Mevo Dotan and Ya'bad in the Shomron

Four soldiers have been wounded in a terror attack near Mevo Dotan and Ya’bad in the Shomron, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports and the IDF, the terrorist opened fire on a vehicle as it drove by with one passenger in it, and as the terrorists drove off, the terrorists opened fire on a group of young Israelis. The attack happened between Mevo Dotan and Hermesh. The wounded managed to reach the IDF’s Reichan checkpoint.

Three people are reported as lightly wounded, the fourth person, a 33-year-old man, is in moderate condition and was treated by medics. The moderately wounded man was taken by helicopter to Rambam hospital. The three lightly wounded victims have been taken to Hillel Yaffe hospital by ambulance.

