Photo Credit: Bezalel Smotrich

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has still not released any statement, showing he remains undecided on what to do – whether to continue doing what he was voted in to do and pass the judicial reforms in the Knesset, or hold off, and possibly never pass them at all. Tonight, a major pro-reform demonstration is happening in Jerusalem, and Netanyahu may be waiting to see the turnout to decide if he has enough popular support.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called on Netanyahu to not cave into the anarchists’ demand. Bezalel Smotrich has been pretty silent all day on the reforms, but on Thursday afternoon came out demanding the reforms not be delayed and calling on everyone to come to Jerusalem tonight to protest.

Advertisement





Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a call to right-wing voters said, “Come to Jerusalem, you must not surrender to violence.”

“Friends, under no circumstances should we stop the reform to fix the judicial system and strengthen Israeli democracy. We are the majority. We must not give in to violence, anarchy, refusals and wild strikes. We are the majority. Let’s make our voice heard. Let’s meet tonight at 18:00 in Jerusalem, in front of the Knesset. I’ll be there. Come too. We can’t let them steal our voice and our country!”

יש לנו קול. הגיע הזמן שישמעו אותו. pic.twitter.com/XCPa5lQERE — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) March 27, 2023