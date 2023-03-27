Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Jericho

Soldiers from the elite IDF Duvdevan unit arrested a wanted terrorist Monday afternoon in the Aqat Jaber section of Jericho as part of the ongoing Operation Break the Wave aimed at thwarting terrorist attacks.

Jericho is included in the Palestinian Authority.

The arrest operation took some time, as there was an exchange of gunfire and several terrorists were hit, before the fugitive decided to give himself up. His name was not released.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.

