Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

On Sunday morning, a 35-year-old woman from the leftwing anti-Netanyahu camp (based on the writing on her leg) stripped down to her underwear at the Kotel [warning: not modest image at the link] in the women’s section. The woman was arrested.

Apparently, the woman felt this was an appropriate form of protest against the Shas party’s proposal last week, requiring visitors dress appropriately when visiting the Kotel holy site. Shas’s proposal was shot down almost immediately by Prime Minister Netanyahu right after Shas raised the idea.

Advertisement





The rabbi of the Western Wall released a statement expressing shock at the woman’s actions:

“We are horrified by the despicable act of provocation this morning at the Western Wall Plaza which desecrated the holiness of the site and deeply offended the public and worshippers. The Western Wall is a sacred site for every Jews and Jewess. It is not a place for dispute or provocation of any kind.”

Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed mainstream leftwing protesters calling to actively destroy Israel’s economy, threatening to kill the prime minister, calling for a coup and now stripping down at Jewish holy sites. How much lower will they go?

On social media, it was suggested that she go up onto the Temple Mount, into the Al Aqsa mosque and try that stunt there.