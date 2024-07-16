Photo Credit: Joe Biden For President 2024

In a Monday interview with Complex Networks’ Speedy Morman that was taped last Friday in Detroit––so there was no reference to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump––President Joe Biden said he is a strong supporter of both Israel and the Palestinians.

Morman asked if Biden was a Zionist, to which the president replied, “Yes.”

“You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, and a Zionist is about whether or not Israel is a safe haven for Jews because of their history of how they’ve been persecuted,” Biden explained, just in case Speedy Morman believed Zionists mixed the blood of Christian children in their matzos.

“Now, you’ll be able to make a lot of that because different people don’t know what a Zionist is,” Biden noted.

Biden then stressed: “I’m the guy that opened up all the assets. I’m the guy that made sure that – I got the Egyptians to open the border to let goods through, medicine and food. I have been very supportive of the Palestinians, but Hamas, they’re a bunch of thugs.”

“I’ve been very supportive of the Palestinians, but Hamas are a bunch of thugs,” Biden continued. “Hamas is not worthy. I was over there about eight days after the massacre and saw photographs of mothers and daughters being tied in a rope together and kerosene poured on their heads and being burned to death. Nothing’s happened like that since the Holocaust and it’s just not appropriate.”

Saying burning women alive is not appropriate is so Boomer Liberal, I’m concerned the reader’s computer might crash.

Complex Networks, founded in 2002, is a media and entertainment company for youth culture, based in New York City, reporting on popular and emerging trends in style, sneakers, food, music, sports, and pop culture. In 2021, BuzzFeed announced the acquisition of Complex Networks, and in 2024, NTWRK acquired Complex Networks from BuzzFeed for $108 million.

Speedy Morman is an on-camera host, journalist, and executive producer hailing from Queens, New York. The company’s promo suggests his “trustworthiness and relatability are symptoms of Speedy’s effortless persistence of being himself, which, in turn, make for especially insightful interactions that leave fans and viewers feeling included and connected.”

Morman asked Biden: “During the debate, you said we are the biggest producer of support for Israel of anyone in the world. You also said that we’re providing Israel with all the weapons they need and when they need them. Back in April, $26 billion in aid was sent or was approved to be sent to Israel. Why?”

Biden responded: “I said defensive weapons. I denied them offensive weapons that they were using, 2,000-pound bombs and the rest, because I made it real clear they cannot use weapons that we provide them to in fact use in civilian areas, and that’s why I put together this plan.”

“My question though is why is your and the US support for Israel at the current moment so strong?” Morman insisted.

Biden replied, “Look, if there weren’t an Israel, every Jew in the world would be at risk. Every Jew in the world would be at risk, and so there is a need for it to be strong and a need for Israel to be able to have, after World War II, the ability for Jews to have a place that was their own.”

Speedy Morman then asked why a Muslim or an Arab American would vote for him, given his Zionist status.

“The same reason why Arab Americans in the region support me,” Biden answered. “The same reason why – because it’s the best way to keep peace. The best way to put things together, to make sure that there is a two-state solution in the region, and I’ve been a strong supporter of that, and everything I’ve done, I’ve gotten significant support from Arab countries in the region as well.”

Biden said Saudi Arabia wants to “fully recognize” Israel, and all they want in return are American weapons and a Palestinian State. “We would allow them, we would put a civilian nuclear facility there, we’d operate, our military, we’d operate so they can move away from fossil fuels. That’s a big game changer in the whole region,” he said.

The president added: “I worked with al-Sisi of Egypt and the king of Jordan as a friend. I’ve been able to work with Arab countries very well. I don’t have a prejudiced bone in my body. The Arab people are good people, they need help now, they need help.”

So does Joe. He needs help, he needs help.

