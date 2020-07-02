Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Elder of Ziyon, one of the longest running, Jewish, pro-Israel blogs on the internet has been suspended by Twitter for, of all things, anti-Semitism.

Based on the message Elder received from Twitter, someone there apparently decided that his profile/blog name “Elder of Ziyon” was anti-Semitic. Which is shocking as the Elder of Ziyon blog fights anti-Semitism, fights hate speech against Jews, and defends Israel from the haters.

The message Elder received was that his profile information was abusive:

You may not use your username, display name, or profile bio to engage is abusive behavior, such as targeted harassment or expressing hate towards a person, group, or protected category.

Once again, reading comprehension and contextual understanding remain in short supply among the various internet thought police that control the global messaging platforms.

Elder asks if readers can please tweet to @Twitter and @TwitterSupport to ask them to restore his account!