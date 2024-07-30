Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90

In the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and Caucasus, an unexpected partnership has taken root. Since recognizing Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991, Israel has cultivated a relationship that has evolved into a strategic alliance, marked by military cooperation and energy trade.

The opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tel Aviv has ushered in a new era of diplomacy, characterized by increased bilateral visits and expanding economic ties. However, it is in the realm of defense that this partnership has drawn international attention.

Israeli military technology has become a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s defense strategy. During a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev revealed that his country had acquired nearly $5 billion worth of advanced weaponry and high-tech systems from Israel. This figure underscores Israel’s position as Azerbaijan’s primary supplier of military equipment.

The alliance is not one-sided. As Israel grapples with security challenges on multiple fronts—facing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Houthi forces to the south—Azerbaijan has emerged as a critical energy partner. The South Caucasus nation currently provides 40% of Israel’s oil supply, a contribution that has proven vital as Israel navigates its complex security landscape.

This mutually beneficial relationship highlights the intricate web of international alliances that often transcend traditional geographic and cultural boundaries. As both nations continue to face regional challenges, their partnership serves as a testament to the power of strategic cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.

AZERBAIJAN AND ISRAEL: A BOND FORGED IN ADVERSITY

In the complex tapestry of international relations, the alliance between Azerbaijan and Israel stands out as a testament to shared values and mutual interests. This partnership, which spans political and economic realms, has been steadily growing stronger, as evidenced by the thriving Israeli community in Azerbaijan.

Elnur Enveroglu, deputy editor-in-chief of Azernews, offered insight into this relationship in a recent interview. “Azerbaijan’s multicultural society provides a welcoming environment for Israelis,” Mr. Enveroglu noted. “They find it safe and pleasant here, which continually reinforces the bonds between our nations.”

The strength of this alliance was put to the test during the Second Karabakh War, a conflict that saw Armenia and Azerbaijan locked in bitter combat. “It’s during challenging times that true friendships are revealed,” Mr. Enveroglu said, highlighting Israel’s support alongside Turkey as crucial during this period.

Israel’s backing went beyond diplomatic gestures, extending to military assistance that proved vital in countering what Mr. Enveroglu described as “Iran’s influence” in the region. This support underscored the strategic nature of the Israel-Azerbaijan relationship, illustrating how shared geopolitical concerns can unite nations across geographical and cultural divides.

As both countries navigate the complex currents of regional politics, their partnership appears poised to deepen further, built on a foundation of mutual benefit and shared challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.

ISRAEL-AZERBAIJAN TIES UNSETTLE REGIONAL DYNAMICS

The deepening alliance between Israel and Azerbaijan is causing ripples of concern in neighboring Armenia, according to Dean Shmuel Elmas, a geopolitics and energy analyst for Globes. In a recent interview, Mr. Elmas shed light on the complex regional dynamics at play in the South Caucasus.

“Armenia, as Iran’s main regional partner, views the historic Israeli-Azerbaijani ties as a potential threat,” Mr. Elmas explained. This perception is intensified by the significant role Israeli-made weapons have played in recent conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The relationship extends beyond military cooperation, however. Mr. Elmas pointed to educational partnerships as a key area of collaboration. “Israeli education companies are helping Azerbaijan enhance its technology education,” he noted. Simultaneously, Azerbaijani students in Israel are making notable contributions, with Mr. Elmas specifically mentioning Raphael Nabizade and Said Omanov as promising examples.

This educational exchange stands in stark contrast to the options available to Armenian students, Mr. Elmas suggested. “What are the alternatives for the Armenian next generation? Tehran University?” he asked rhetorically, highlighting the geopolitical implications of these educational ties.

Mr. Elmas expressed optimism about the future of Israel-Azerbaijan relations, crediting the leadership of Ambassadors Mukhtar Mammadov and George Deek. His comments underscore the multifaceted nature of this alliance, which continues to reshape regional dynamics in ways that extend far beyond traditional diplomatic and military spheres.

As this partnership evolves, it remains a subject of keen interest for regional observers, potentially signaling shifts in the delicate balance of power in the Caucasus and beyond.

The strengthening ties between Israel and Azerbaijan continue to reshape regional dynamics, drawing criticism from Armenia and Iran while solidifying a partnership built on mutual interests and strategic cooperation.

Dean Shmuel Elmas, a geopolitics analyst, dismisses Armenian objections to the alliance. “In Hebrew, we say ‘A barking dog doesn’t bite,'” Mr. Elmas noted, emphasizing that the Israeli-Azerbaijani relationship is founded on “hard and long mutual work,” not rhetoric.

This sentiment is echoed by Elnur Enveroglu, deputy editor-in-chief of Azernews, who points to the Second Karabakh War as a pivotal moment that demonstrated Azerbaijan’s strength, particularly to Iran. “This irritates the other side,” Mr. Enveroglu observed.

Armenia’s support for Palestine has further complicated its relationship with Israel. While Armenia is just one of many countries recognizing Palestine, its stance has particularly irked Jerusalem. “In social media, we can see Armenians making protests and supporting Palestinians,” Mr. Enveroglu said, noting that such actions contribute to tensions between Armenia and Israel.

Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a prominent Middle East scholar, offers a historical perspective on Armenia’s reaction. “The Armenians usually were thinking that because of the similarity in the history of the Jewish and Armenian people, Israel would always be with them,” Dr. Kedar explained. However, Israel’s alignment with Azerbaijan, driven by concerns over the Iranian threat, has caught Armenia off guard.

Dr. Kedar sees Armenia’s alliance with Iran as a key factor in Israel’s strategic calculus. “If they side with Iran, let them eat the cake they bake,” he remarked, suggesting that Armenia cannot expect Israel’s friendship while aligning with Tehran.

As the Israel-Azerbaijan partnership continues to evolve, it underscores the complex interplay of historical ties, strategic interests, and regional rivalries that shape alliances in this volatile part of the world. The ongoing developments serve as a reminder of the fluid nature of international relations, where shared interests often trump historical or cultural affinities.

