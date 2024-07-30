Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The 98th Division of the Israel Defense Forces has dismantled more than 100 kilometers of subterranean Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7th.

The 98th Division recently completed its operations above and below ground in the southern Gaza area of Khan Younis.

Advertisement





The troops have eliminated more than 150 terrorists in the area, destroying weapons storage facilities and tracking down large quantities of weapons.

Below is footage from an underground tunnel and a tunnel shaft found in the home of a terrorist in Jabalya by a special IDF unit.

Some of the terrorists were eliminated in combat underground. This is footage of the elimination of one such terrorist:

Earlier this month, in a joint IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) operation, the troops recovered from Khan Younis the bodies of five Israeli hostages who were killed and abducted on October 7th.

Israel’s Air Force struck the terrorist Ibrahim Hegazi, responsible for anti-tank missiles in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion in central Gaza. Hegazi planned and directed numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and served as a central source of knowledge on anti-tank missiles for Hamas.

Israeli forces are continuing to conduct targeted raids in central Gaza, eliminating terrorists, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites. The Israel Air Force recently eliminated a terrorist cell inside a Hamas military structure in the area.

Over the past day, the troops continued their operational activity in the area of Tel al-Sultan and eliminated a number of terrorists who posed a threat to them, including terrorists who were surveilling the troops.

Share this article on WhatsApp: