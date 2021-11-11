Photo Credit: IDF

IDF forces were successful on Thursday in thwarting an attempt to smuggle some 300 kilograms of drugs from Egypt into Israel.

The IDF stated that its forces identified a number of suspects who tried to smuggle drugs from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory, in the area of the Yoav Regional Brigade on the border.

IDF soldiers thwarted the smuggling operation and seized more than 300 kilograms of drugs worth more than NIS five million.

The seized drugs were handed over to the Israel Police.

Unlike recent similar incidents, the clash with the smugglers did not include an exchange of fire.

Israel in recent years has built a fence along the Egyptian border to block the flow of work migrants coming to the country from Africa through Egypt. The tall fence has also been helpful in slowing down the prolific smuggling trade from Egypt into Israel, mostly the work of local Bedouin tribes.

Israel has deployed Special Forces to contend with the smugglers, who often become violent when encountering Israeli interceptors.