IDF soldiers have discovered a complex tunnel system leading from Gaza into Egypt — and some of them exhibit an entirely different level of sophistication from the standard “Gaza Metro” labyrinth beneath the northern and central sections of the enclave.

While operating in Rafah, Israeli forces uncovered multi-story tunnels with three levels, like a three-story building underground, an Israeli official told Israel Hayom.

The extraordinary tunnel system apparently went undetected by Israel and possibly by Egypt as well.

IDF Exposes 50 Tunnels Connecting Rafah with Egypt

This past May, the IDF revealed about 50 tunnels leading from Egypt to Rafah in a report by Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN 11 News.

At least 20 tunnels crossed from Gaza into Egypt beneath the Philadelphi Corridor. The IDF reportedly destroyed 14 of those passages.

Some of the tunnels found by the IDF were so large they have been described as an underground “highway” big enough for vehicular traffic, including trucks.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant referred last month to the tunnel system leading from Gaza into Egypt as the “oxygen line” of the Hamas terrorist organization.

“The forces are fighting with great determination and destroying the oxygen pipeline that connects the Gaza Strip with Egypt, we are strangling Hamas and not allowing it to continue to exist – it will not have the ability to reinforce, strengthen and arm itself,” Gallant said.

Hamas has derived significant financial gain from the border tunnel system via taxes levied upon goods smuggled into the enclave, in addition to advanced arms and other ordnance “imported” from Iran.

