Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Israel and Bahrain have reached an agreement on the mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccinations given in the respective countries and the green passports.

This agreement is the first of its kind between the two countries and represents a global precedent for a bilateral agreement on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

According to the agreement, people who have been vaccinated in both countries and received vaccinations recognized in the other country will be exempt from quarantine and will be able to enter places that require a “green passport.”

In the second phase, arrangements will be made for people who have been vaccinated with a vaccine that is not recognized by one of the two countries. Israel has used only the Pfizer-developed vaccine while the Bahrainis have used a Chinese-developed one as well, which is not recognized by Israel.

The identification process will be carried out digitally and will facilitate a quick entry into both countries and is expected to strengthen tourism, trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi thanked his friend, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, for “his leadership that has resulted in the historic agreement between Israeli and Bahrain to mutually recognize the green passport and corona vaccine certificate.”

“This will increase tourism and boost our economies and help our common fight against the coronavirus,” he said.