Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Druze community is reeling over the deaths of at least ten children and injuries to dozens of others after Saturday’s Hezbollah rocket attack on a soccer field in the northern Israeli village of Majdal Shams.

11 Children Killed, 34 Wounded in Hezbollah Rocket Attack

Advertisement





“We are in great shock from the horrific massacre that took place this evening in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in a brutal and murderous terrorist attack that targeted innocent children playing soccer, said Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, leader of the Druze community.

“It is impossible to imagine and describe the scenes of horror of the children and their shattered bodies lying on the grass!” he said.

“A proper state cannot allow continuous harm to its citizens and residents. This has been the ongoing reality in the northern communities for the past nine months. Tonight, it crossed every possible red and black line,” the Druze leader declared.

“Out of this terrible shock and pain, I do not want to say anything further at this moment.”

The Sheikh met after the attack with IDF Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, who “expressed deep sorrow on his behalf and on behalf of the entire IDF on the deaths of the children, and asked to give strength to the families and the entire community,” the IDF said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: