Photo Credit: Suleiman Basam Harav / Nature and Parks Authority

A heavy barrage of rockets was fired at the Mount Meron in northern Israel.

מהמטח לאיזור מירון pic.twitter.com/bqV4ZEciIt — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 15, 2024

Advertisement





No indications of casualties or damage have been indicated so far as sirens wailed in the Upper Galilee.

The Israel Defense Forces announced earlier on Wednesday it killed senior Hezbollah commander Hossein Ibrahim Mechi in an overnight airstrike.