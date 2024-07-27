Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

President Isaac Herzog slammed the Hezbollah rocket attack that left 10 children dead and 34 other people wounded Saturday in the northern Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams.

“The terrible and shocking disaster in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the north of Israel is truly heartbreaking,” Herzog wrote in a statement posted to the X social media platform.

Advertisement





“There are no words that can comfort the families of the young victims who lost their lives through no fault of their own.

“Hezbollah, armed and funded by Iran, does not distinguish between child or adult, soldier or civilian, Jew or Muslim, Druze or Christian.

“Hezbollah terrorists brutally attacked and murdered children today, whose only crime was going out to play soccer. They did not return.

“The world cannot continue to sit in silence in the face of Nasrallah’s terror attacks, which come at the behest of the empire of evil in Iran. The State of Israel will firmly defend its citizens and its sovereignty.

‘My prayers are with the victims and for the recovery of the wounded. I send my deepest sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones. May they find only strength and comfort.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: