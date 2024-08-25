Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/FLASH90

Among the targets Hezbollah is believed to have aimed for this morning was the Glilot area of north of Tel Aviv where there several military intelligence bases are located, it was cleared for publication. Some 30 chickens were killed in the attack after Hezbollah rockets hit a chicken coop in northern Israel.

The Air Force destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon in a pre-emptive strike this morning.

Following the attack, Israel’s Home Front Command lifted restrictions on crowd sizes and public gatherings in areas of Tel Aviv and northward.

However, pre-existing restrictions in communities near the Lebanese border and in the Golan Heights remain in place.

