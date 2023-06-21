Photo Credit: Ancho Gosh/Flash90

A discussion that was held last week in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, chaired by Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, revealed that a Hezbollah force invaded the sovereign territory of the State of Israel, in the Mount Dov sector, and established an armed military post there, Reshet Bet Radio reported on Wednesday.

Several MKs informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who participated in the meeting, about the Hezbollah move.

Mount Dov, named after Captain Dov Rodberg, who fell in a battle with terrorists on the mountain in August 1970, is an extension of Mount Hermon on its western side. The mountain dominates a large area in northern Galilee, the Golan, and southern Lebanon. Since the IDF’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 to the international border line, Mount Dov remained a bone of contention between Lebanon, which claims sovereignty over the area known as Shebaa Farms, and Israel, which has held on to it since capturing the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967, and later under the Golan Heights Act of 1981 that imposed Israeli sovereignty on the area.

According to what was said in the committee discussion, in recent weeks a Hezbollah force crossed the “blue line,” the international border of Israel and Lebanon, and set up two tents inside Israeli territory on Mount Dov. The post is manned by between three and eight armed Hezbollah terrorists who face IDF soldiers inside the sovereign territory of the State of Israel.

Yisrael Beitenu Chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman responded to the news, tweeting: “​​A weak, frightened government that shows laxity every day. Hezbollah’s invasion of the sovereign territory of the State of Israel and the lack of an IDF response fully reflects the true capabilities of the ‘fully right-wing’ government. A government that neglects the security of its citizens on a daily basis, does not deserve to continue serving.”

Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva said recently that believes “Hassan Nasrallah is close to making a mistake that could degenerate the region into a major war.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Hezbollah has deployed a large number of units from its Raduan special force near the Israeli border. Later, dozens of new outposts and observation posts have been established along the border, often under the guise of a fake environmentalist group calling itself Green Without Borders. Israel’s security apparatus does not doubt that this is a front for Hezbollah, and can spot Raduan men in those posts. These activists initiate frequent provocations with IDF soldiers along the fence and also harass UNIFIL patrols.