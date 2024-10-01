Photo Credit: Elron Zabatani/TPS-IL
The scene of a rocket fall at an interchange near the Israeli-Arab city of Kafr Qasim during a Hezbollah rocket barrage on Oct. 1, 2024.

Rocket sirens blared in central Israel cities including Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Kfar Saba and Ra’anana on Tuesday, just before noon. At least three or four projectiles were launched at central Israel, according ot the IDF, though there are reports of up to ten rockets fired. Some were intercepted by Iron Dome.

A 54-year-old man was moderately wounded after being hit on the head with shrapnel. Moshe Saadon, the head of United Hatzalah’s Elad branch, reported from the scene, “We provided initial medical aid to a man, approximately 50 years old, who sustained a head injury due to shrapnel. At this stage, his condition is defined as moderate and stable. Fire department teams are operating at the scene due to the nature of the incident.”

One rocket fell on the highway near the Israeli-Arab city of Kafr Qasim. Rocket fragments fell in the Ramat HaSharon area. Police are still searching for where else they may have fallen.

Hezbollah has been mostly firing at Israel’s north and at the city of Tsfat.

Jewish Press News Desk
