IDF soldiers ambushed and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, near Israel’s northern border on Monday morning, it was revealed.

The terrorists were planting explosives near Israel’s border when they were spotted by Golani and Egoz soldiers who opened fire. The IDF forces also directed artillery and aircraft fire at the terrorists. The terrorists were eliminated.

Videos from their bodycams were published today.

