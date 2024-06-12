Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Late Tuesday night the Israel Air Force eliminated the most senior Hezbollah commander yet since the outbreak of the war launched by Hamas on October 7th.

Sami Taleb Abdullah, commander of the Nasr Unit in Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, was eliminated in an IAF air strike that targeted a Hezbollah command and control center in the area of Jouaiyya.



Advertisement





The rank held by Abdullah, who was one of the most senior commanders of the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group, was equivalent to a Brigadier General in the IDF.

Abdullah was comparable to a division commander. Over the past 20 years, he planned, advanced and carried out a large number of terror attacks against Israeli civilians, the IDF said.

Specifically, the Hezbollah commander was responsible for the most significant attacks against northern Israel, from the area around Mount Dov to Kiryat Shmona. Those attacks killed IDF soldiers as well.

The Hezbollah command and control center that was targeted was used to direct terror attacks against Israeli territory from southeastern Lebanon in recent months.

Three additional Hezbollah terrorist operatives were also eliminated in the strike.