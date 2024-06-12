Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Northern Israel was set afire on Shavuot morning (Wednesday) with a barrage of hundreds of rockets launched by Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

For the first time since the start of the war launched against Israel by Hamas on October 7th, Hezbollah fired rockets at Tiberias, in addition to targeting Tzfat, Mount Meron, Rosh Pina and Haifa, plus myriad smaller communities along the northern border.

One of the missiles struck and damaged a factory belonging to the Plasan armored vehicle manufacturer, in Kibbutz Sasa.

Several of the rockets also sparked wildfires near Amiad, Kadita, Beit Jann and in the Ein Zeitim forest, according to the regional Fire and Rescue Service.

Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense array.

IDF Kills Most Senior Hezbollah Commander Yet

The massive attack came in response to the elimination of one of the terror group’s most senior commanders, Sami Taleb Abdullah, late Tuesday night.

Abdullah, commander of the Nasr Unit in Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, was killed during an IAF air strike on a Hezbollah command and control center. His rank was equivalent to an IDF Brigadier General and Division Commander.

In response, the terror group launched some 215 rockets in addition to barrages of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and explosive combat drones at northern Israel.

“If the enemy is screaming and moaning about what happened to it in northern Palestine, let him prepare himself to cry and wail,” senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine declared at a funeral procession for Abdullah in Beirut.

Following the close of the holiday on Wednesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment “in light of the developments in the north, and Hamas’s negative response regarding the release of the hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

All heads of the IDF and other Israeli security and emergency services were in attendance.