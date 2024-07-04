Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
IDF Major (res) Itay Galea, deputy company commander in the Yiftah Reserve Armored Brigade's 8679th unit, z"l.

An IDF reservist was killed Thursday morning during an hour-long barrage of 200 rockets and 20 drones launched at northern Israel by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

Several Israelis Wounded as Hezbollah Fires 200 Rockets, 20 Drones at Northern Israel

Advertisement


IDF Major (res) Itay Galea, 38 years old, was a deputy company commander in the Yiftah Reserve Armored Brigade’s 8679th unit. He was hit by one of the rockets that struck the Golan Heights during the barrage.

The massive attack by Hezbollah came in response to the targeted assassination on Wednesday of a top commander in the terrorist organization.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBibi Speaks With Biden, Updates on Hostage Talks
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR