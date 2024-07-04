Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

An IDF reservist was killed Thursday morning during an hour-long barrage of 200 rockets and 20 drones launched at northern Israel by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

Several Israelis Wounded as Hezbollah Fires 200 Rockets, 20 Drones at Northern Israel

Advertisement





IDF Major (res) Itay Galea, 38 years old, was a deputy company commander in the Yiftah Reserve Armored Brigade’s 8679th unit. He was hit by one of the rockets that struck the Golan Heights during the barrage.

The massive attack by Hezbollah came in response to the targeted assassination on Wednesday of a top commander in the terrorist organization.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.

Share this article on WhatsApp: