Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss the hostage release negotiations, according to an announcement early in the evening by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu congratulated the president and the American people on the occasion of America’s Independence Day and said that without the US there would be no freedom in the world.

President Biden replied that without Israel there would be no security for Jews in the world, according to the statement.

Netanyahu updated Biden on “his decision to send a delegation to continue the hostage negotiations and reiterated the principles that Israel is committed to, especially its commitment to end the war only after all of its goals have been achieved,” the PMO said.

Those goals include: the elimination of Hamas as a governing and military force in Gaza, the return to Israel of all the remaining hostages held captive, and ensuring Gaza can no longer become a threat to the Jewish State.

The decision came after the mediators forwarded to Israel the most recent response by Hamas to the latest proposal of the negotiators for the release of the 120 hostages still held captive by the terror group in Gaza.

The White House has not yet released a readout of the call between the two leaders.

