Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli troops from the army’s 91st Division operating in southern Lebanon have confiscated more than 10,000 Hezbollah weapons in recent months, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Sunday.

“The division’s activities in the area have deprived the enemy of many capabilities and means that were used for terrorist activities during the past year. So far, the division’s forces have located and confiscated more than 10,000 weapons and military equipment, attacked more than 1,000 Hezbollah targets, and destroyed many terrorist infrastructures above and below the ground,” the IDF said.

Advertisement





The division has been active in rural areas, particularly attacking Hezbollah strongholds in the Litani and Saluki areas of southern Lebanon.

“The division forces are operating in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon while maintaining the terms of the ceasefire,” the IDF added.

The army also released photos and videos of weapons seized by the division.

Under the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces will also withdraw from southern Lebanon in stages. The Lebanese Armed Forces is to be deployed in southern Lebanon including along the 120 km border with Israel, as will monitors from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

Share this article on WhatsApp: