Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Israel Air Forces jets Saturday afternoon attacked two military compounds within the territory of Lebanon belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the compounds constituted “significant assets for the organization,” including a military compound used by the Hezbollah’s surface-to-air missile unit.

Also on Saturday, fighter jets and other IDF forces attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in the areas of Rab El Thalathine, Ramyeh, Mi al-Jabal and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. The targets attacked included terror infrastructure, a terrorist squad, rocket launch positions and what was described as an operational headquarters.

Advertisement





During the day, a large number of rocket launches were detected from Lebanese territory towards the of northern Israel.

Also, earlier today a surface-to-air missile was launched at a remotely manned aircraft (UAV) the Israel Air Force directed over Lebanese territory. The UAV was not damaged and continued its mission, the missile did not cross into Israeli territory.