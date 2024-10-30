Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

The draft truce deal between Jerusalem and Beirut calls for a withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces from Southern Lebanon within seven days but leaves room for defensive moves against re-emerging threats, Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The eight-page draft document, which was published in full by Kan on Wednesday night, has been presented to Israel’s political echelons by U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein, according to the broadcaster.

The United States, alongside other unspecified countries as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), will supervise the implementation of the deal, which calls for the withdrawal of Hezbollah and other terror groups from Southern Lebanon within 60 days after signing.

The government in Beirut will supervise any arms sales to Lebanese organizations or weapons production, the preliminary outline adds.

The draft deal states that “Israel and Lebanon recognize the importance of UNSCR 1701 to achieving lasting peace and security and commit to taking steps toward its full implementation,” in reference to the U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Following the conclusion of the 60-day truce, Washington—working in tandem with the United Nations and the international community—will facilitate indirect talks with the goal of reaching “full implementation of UNSCR 1701 and resolving the outstanding disputed points on the Blue Line.”

While the agreement aims to “improve life for civilians on both sides of the Blue Line” (the de facto border), the draft agreement only mentions “international efforts to support capacity-building and economic development throughout Lebanon to advance stability and prosperity.”

חשיפה בכאן 11: זוהי טיוטת ההסכם המלא שמתגבש בין ישראל ללבנון. ההסכם נוסח ע״י המתווך האמריקני עמוס הוכשטיין, והונח על שולחנה של ישראל. בכירים ישראלים אומרים שהדרג המדיני מרוצה מהטיוטה וסיכוייו גבוהים. הנה הטיוטה המלאה >>>> pic.twitter.com/39sZianq8m — Suleiman Maswadeh סולימאן מסוודה (@SuleimanMas1) October 30, 2024

‘The ball is now in Netanyahu’s court’

Jerusalem has escalated attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah since adding the safe return home of some 60,000 residents evacuated from towns along Israel’s northern border to its official war goals on Sept. 17.

Hezbollah has been committing near-daily rocket, missile and drone attacks against the Jewish state since Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Gaza’s Hamas led a mass invasion of southern Israel, murdering some 1,200 people, kidnapping 251 others and committing widespread atrocities.

Lebanon’s MTV outlet reported on Wednesday that Hezbollah informed Nabih Berri, Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament and an ally of the terror organization, that Hezbollah agrees to a ceasefire “in Lebanon” and the “full and comprehensive implementation” of Resolution 1701.

For his part, Berri told local media on Wednesday that “points related to the ceasefire, the deployment of the army and the implementation of U.N. resolution 1701 have been completed, and we are awaiting Hochstein’s understanding with Netanyahu.”

He added: “We are not willing to change the text of Resolution 1701, not a single letter. The ball is now in Netanyahu’s court.”

Earlier on Wednesday, newly minted Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem vowed to continue the “war program” of his slain predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah. Commenting on the Oct. 19 drone assault on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home, he warned: “The resistance has reached Netanyahu’s bedroom, and our diplomatic communications have confirmed that he is scared; perhaps his time hasn’t come yet.”

“I start with a verse from the holy Quran which guides us and points out what happened with the Jews throughout history,” stated the terrorist leader, according to a translation by local media. “The Almighty said they will only inflict harm on you. And if they fight you, they will not be victorious. There will be harm inflicted. Great sacrifices will be made. However, in the end, they will flee, and victory will be for the faithful.”

