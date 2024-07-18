Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Hiding in his underground bunker, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to attack Israeli communities that have not come under fire yet if the IDF continues to, in his words, “attack civilians” in Southern Lebanon.

The Iran-backed terrorist army “will continue to launch missiles at settlements that were not attacked before,” Nasrallah said in a speech marking the Muslim holiday of Ashura that was broadcast on Lebanese television. He made the statement after noting an alleged increase in the number of “non-involved” casualties in Lebanon in recent days.

Advertisement





Hezbollah took responsibility for firing around 100 rockets at the Galilee on Tuesday night and into the overnight hours, saying that it was in response to the alleged killing of three Syrian children in an Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon.

After Iran’s Hezbollah fired over 85 rockets at Israel yesterday, its terror chief Hassan Nasrallah delivered a belligerent speech this morning, threatening to strike “communities that haven’t yet been attacked.” pic.twitter.com/OvATMVwfKy — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) July 17, 2024

Lebanese state media reported that two Syrians were killed in an Israeli strike earlier on Tuesday.

Nasrallah also referred to the IDF saying in a court filing on Monday that it was short on tanks and munitions after me than nine months of war.

“Israel is not only short on soldiers to fight the war, now it is suffering from a shortage of tanks and munitions,” the terrorist leader said.

He reiterated that Hezbollah would not stop firing at northern Israel until there is a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza and boasted that the port of Eilat was bankrupt due to Houthi attacks stifling maritime traffic on the Red Sea.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in a speech on the occasion of Ashura: "The Israeli army admitted for the first time that it suffers from a shortage of fighters and a shortage of tanks due to the operations in the Gaza Strip and the north, in addition to a shortage… pic.twitter.com/uMbC85aIK8 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 17, 2024

“No vessels are arriving and Israel’s economy is failing, thanks to our pressure,” Nasrallah claimed.

He called on “Palestinians” around the world to join in supporting the war against Israel.

“We also call on the Palestinian people to unite today among the resistance shaping the fate of Palestine, the region, and the people,” Nasrallah said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: