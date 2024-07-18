Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, June 2024

Hiding in his underground bunker, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to attack Israeli communities that have not come under fire yet if the IDF continues to, in his words, “attack civilians” in Southern Lebanon.

The Iran-backed terrorist army “will continue to launch missiles at settlements that were not attacked before,” Nasrallah said in a speech marking the Muslim holiday of Ashura that was broadcast on Lebanese television. He made the statement after noting an alleged increase in the number of “non-involved” casualties in Lebanon in recent days.

Hezbollah took responsibility for firing around 100 rockets at the Galilee on Tuesday night and into the overnight hours, saying that it was in response to the alleged killing of three Syrian children in an Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon.

Lebanese state media reported that two Syrians were killed in an Israeli strike earlier on Tuesday.

Nasrallah also referred to the IDF saying in a court filing on Monday that it was short on tanks and munitions after me than nine months of war.

“Israel is not only short on soldiers to fight the war, now it is suffering from a shortage of tanks and munitions,” the terrorist leader said.

He reiterated that Hezbollah would not stop firing at northern Israel until there is a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza and boasted that the port of Eilat was bankrupt due to Houthi attacks stifling maritime traffic on the Red Sea.

“No vessels are arriving and Israel’s economy is failing, thanks to our pressure,” Nasrallah claimed.

He called on “Palestinians” around the world to join in supporting the war against Israel.

“We also call on the Palestinian people to unite today among the resistance shaping the fate of Palestine, the region, and the people,” Nasrallah said.

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

