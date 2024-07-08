Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran is expanding its production of ballistic missiles, according to a satellite images analyzed by Reuters.

Specifically, the Islamic Republic is “significantly” expanding two ballistic missile facilities, the news agency reported.

???SATELLITE IMAGERY REVEALS IRAN'S EXPANDED BALLISTIC MISSILE SITES Recent satellite images show major expansions at 2 Iranian ballistic missile facilities, boosting missile production after a 2022 deal to supply Russia. Tehran also supplies missiles to Yemen's Houthis and… pic.twitter.com/kbyVvrCzqt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 8, 2024

Advertisement





Three senior Iranian officials who spoke to Reuters confirmed the country is expanding the facilities to increase its production of conventional ballistic missiles.

The expansion would also allow a doubling of drone manufacturing, with drones and missile components to be sold to Russia. Drones are to be provided to the Houthis and missiles are intended for delivery to Hezbollah, one official added.

The satellite imagery shows that at least 30 new buildings appeared at two military bases near Tehran in March and April 2024. The images of the Modarres military base (March) and the Khojir missile production complex (April) were snapped by commercial satellite firm Planet Labs.

The expansion of the two sites follows an October 2022 deal in which Iran agreed to provide missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Iran currently possesses an estimated arsenal of at least 3,000 ballistic missiles, including models designed to carry conventional and nuclear warheads, according to experts quoted by Reuters.

Hezbollah, which is currently engaged with Israel in a low-grade second front as part of the October 7th war launched by Iran’s proxy in Gaza, Hamas, has in its arsenal an estimated more than 100,000 rockets and precision-guided missiles.

The terrorist army receives nearly one million dollars annually from Iran; in addition to Iranian technology that enabled the terror group to upgrade its older missiles to precision guided projectiles (“smart missiles”), Hezbollah’s arsenal includes rockets and missiles of varying ranges capable of reaching nearly all the major cities in Israel, as well as some in Europe.

Tehran also supplies missiles to its Yemeni proxy, the Houthis, and its Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army. Both are members of the so-called Iranian backed “Axis of Resistance” against Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp: