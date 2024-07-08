Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90
The Iron Dome aerial defense system fires interception missiles at Hezbollah rockets launched from Lebanon over Kiryat Shmona, March 5, 2024.

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah launched two barrages of rockets at northern Israel within a two-hour period on Monday evening.

The first barrage was at 6 pm, the second at 6:30 pm. A third rocket attack was fired barely two hours later, at 8:18 pm.

The first barrage of 10 rockets were fired at Kiryat Shmona and surrounds. Five more rockets were fired shortly after at communities in the Upper Galilee. The third round of nine rockets were also aimed at the Upper Galilee.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense array. Others landed in open areas. No physical injuries were reported.

In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah military buildings in the area of Maroun El Ras, and terrorist infrastructure sites in Ayta Ash Shab and Houla, in southern Lebanon.

