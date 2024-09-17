Photo Credit: Shin Bet / Israel Security Agency

Israel’s Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence agency has foiled an attempt by Lebanese Iranian proxy Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior Israeli security officials.

The attack, which involved the use of a Claymore explosive, was to take place in the coming days, the Shin Bet announced Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours before dozens of pagers held by Hezbollah operatives blew up in their hands in cities across Lebanon.

It is believed that Israel was behind the attack, which killed at least 10 Hezbollah operatives and wounded hundreds of others.

The infrastructure behind the attack was similar to the attempted attack that took place in Yarkon Park on September 15, 2023 that was aimed at an Israeli official.

“A bombing attack by Hezbollah was thwarted which targeted a former senior official in the security system and was planned to be carried out in the coming days,” the Shin Bet said.

Shin Bet agents discovered a Claymore-type charge known to be used by Hezbollah, intended for personal injury as part of the operation.

“Operational preparation and the activity of the forces prevented the attack in its final stages of implementation,” the Shin Bet said, adding that the targeted individual was notified by security forces and is receiving updates.

“At this stage it is not possible to expand details further,” the Shin Bet said.

“The assessment in the security system is that the Hezbollah operatives involved in the current incident were also behind the attack in September 2023,” the intelligence agency said, adding, “The infrastructure was under surveillance for a long time.”

The Shin Bet pledged to join with its partners in the security system to “increase and act in all the capabilities available to it to monitor and thwart Hezbollah’s terrorist activity.”

